English football club gives saplings to Turkish forests

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – English Premier League club Sheffield United supported a campaign Wednesday to replenish trees burned in forest fires in Turkey's southern province of Hatay.

Sheffield United said on Twitter that it will donate 1,889 saplings for forests harmed by the fires.

The number 1,889 is a nod to the year the team was founded. That was in reference to Fenerbahce's sapling donation of 1,907 to the province.

Sheffield United added that it stands with Hatay and its football team, Hatayspor FK.

Fires began in several parts of Belen, Hatay last Friday, and authorities believe the blazes are an act of sabotage or arson.

Flames spread to other districts, including the port district of Iskenderun and the resort town of Arsuz.

Rumors have suggested that possible arsonists belong to the PKK terror group, with the Interior Minister saying the terror group “has clear instructions to burn forests.”

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.