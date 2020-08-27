English football veteran Barry ends professional career

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – English Premier League's veteran player Gareth Barry retired from football on Thursday.

"Gareth Barry, the record-holder for the most Premier League appearances, has hung up his boots at the age of 39," the Premier League said in a statement.

English midfielder Barry played in 653 league matches to set an all-time appearance record in the competition.

During his career, Barry played for Aston Villa, Manchester City, Everton, and West Bromwich Albion.

Former Manchester United player from Wales, Ryan Giggs comes second in all-time appearance record list with 632 matches, 21 less than Barry.

Giggs quit the game in 2014 while he was 40 years old.

Barry made his league debut in 1998 at Aston Villa.

He scored 53 goals and produced 64 assists in 653 league appearances.

Barry won the Premier League title with Manchester City in 2012.

He also had 53 caps for the English national team.