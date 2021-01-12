English Premier League records 36 coronavirus cases

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – The English Premier League announced Monday that a total of 36 players and club staff tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week.

"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 4 January and Sunday 10 January, across two rounds of testing, 2,593 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were 36 new positive tests," it said in a statement.

The players and staff who have tested positive will be taken into quarantine for a period of 10 days, it added.

The league did not disclose the identities of those infected.