Environmental disasters across globe in October 2020

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – September saw a host of global environmental disasters, including floods in Nigeria, Cambodia and South Sudan, and landslides in Vietnam triggered by heavy rains as well as wildfires in the US and Ukraine.

Here is a timeline compiled by Anadolu Agency.

Oct. 1:

– The death toll from floods in Nigeria rises to 95, according to media reports.

Oct. 2:

– At least 11 people are killed and 17 injured in forest fires in Ukraine's eastern region of Luhansk.

Oct. 5:

– Wildfires continue to blaze the US state of California as the state doubles its previous record for the most areas burned in 2020.

Oct. 7:

– Hurricane Delta makes landfall near Cancun, Mexico after weakening to a Category 2 storm and roars ashore the Yucatan Peninsula, according to the Mexican National Meteorology Service.

Oct. 10:

– At least 10 people suffer minor injuries due to forest fires in southern Turkey, officials say.

Oct. 13:

– At least 31 people are killed and more than a dozen are missing in rain-related incidents in Vietnam and Cambodia, according to media reports.

Oct. 14:

– At least 15 people are killed in the south Indian state of Telangana due to incessant rains, authorities say.

Oct. 16:

– Heavy rains in Tolitoli Regency in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province cause flooding in Silondou and Janja villages, according to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management.

Oct. 19:

– Nearly 30 schools in Kenya's Baringo county remain closed due to floods caused by swelling and rising water levels around the Baringo and Bogoria lakes.

Oct. 23:

– At least 39 people die, thousands displaced in flooding in Cambodia, according to media reports.

Oct. 27:

– Severe flooding in South Sudan is affecting the lives of roughly 800,000 people, leaving them without adequate food, water or shelter, says Medecins Sans Frontieres.

– More than 100,000 people are placed under mandatory evacuation as two wildfires ripped through southern California in the US.

Oct. 28:

– Vietnam mobilizes at least 250,000 troops and 2,300 vehicles to combat Typhoon Molave, the "worst storm" facing the country in at least two decades, according to local media.

Oct. 29:

– The death toll in the storm-hit region of Vietnam reaches 16 after five more bodies are recovered from the site of a landslide.

Oct. 30:

– Bangladesh have seen rains causing flooding that affects an estimated 5.5 million people nationwide, some of the heaviest rains in a decade.

– One person dies due to a partial tsunami in Izmir's coastal district of Seferihisar following a magnitude 6.6 earthquake that jolted Turkey's Aegean region.