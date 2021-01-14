Erdogan marks death anniversary of N. Cyprus founder

By Zafer Fatih Beyaz and Alper Atalay

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday commemorated the ninth death anniversary of Rauf Denktas, the founding father of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

"We will not forget Rauf Denktas, the founder, first president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and with whom we supported the just struggle of the Turkish Cypriots for years. On the ninth anniversary of his death, I remember Rauf Bey with mercy," Erdogan said on the Telegram social network.

Turkey's Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop also commemorated the anniversary on his social media account.

"I commemorate the late founding President Rauf Denktas, the great fighter of the Cyprus cause, on his death anniversary. The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, where he fought for its freedom, will continue to exist forever," he said.

Rauf Denktas passed away on Jan. 13, 2012 at the age of 87.

The Eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when a Greek Cypriot coup was followed by violence against the island's Turks and Ankara's intervention as a guarantor power.

*Writing by Burak Dag