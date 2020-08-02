Erdogan takes revenge on Treaty of Sevres: French daily

By Yusuf Ozcan

PARIS (AA) – An article in France’s Le Monde newspaper said the Turkish president and Libyan prime minister need a glorious and historical place to sign an agreement on an alliance that could change the strategic game in North Africa and the Mediterranean.

The article, titled One hundred years later, Erdogan’s revenge on the Treaty of Sevres, the newspaper said Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul is the perfect place for this, where Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Libyan Prime minister Fayez Al-Sarraj held four meetings for the agreement between November 2019 and February 2020.

The article pointed out that the palace is the perfect place for this.

It opined that in exchange for military and logistics aid to Libya, the Libyan government accepted a maritime restriction agreement to fulfill Ankara's aims in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Recalling Erdogan’s remarks: “Thanks to this military and energy deal, we overturned the Treaty of Sevres,” the article commented that the Turkish president considers the agreement as a revenge on the treaty.

The article emphasized that the EU and US have been supporting the YPG/PKK terrorist organization to combat the Daesh/ISIS terror group in Syria.

It added that after the July 15, 2016 defeated coup, Turkey has been conducting an intense fight on the country’s border with Syria against the PKK terrorist organization.

“In the minds of Erdogan and his far-right partners who rallied after the failed coup, it is a matter of foiling the trap of a "new Treaty of Sevres"," the article read.

It said the opening date of Grand Hagia Sofia Mosque for worship was not a coincidence, as the July 24 marked the 97th anniversary of the Lausanne Treaty.

*Writing by Havva Kara Aydin