Eric Cantona, Roy Keane added to Premier League Hall of Fame

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Manchester United legends Eric Cantona, 54, and Roy Keane, 49, have been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame, the division confirmed on Tuesday.

Selected by fans' votes, Cantona and Keane became the latest Hall of Fame inductees after Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer entered the list as the first two football players on it in April.

Former French striker Cantona had 64 goals in 143 Premier League matches at Manchester United, leading his team to win four league titles from 1992 to 1997.

Keane, a former Irish defensive midfielder, lifted seven Premier League titles between 1993 and 2005 as he scored 33 goals in 326 league matches for the Red Devils.

The Premier League Hall of Fame is the most prestigious individual award given to players to honor their records and performances on the pitch, as well as their contribution to the Premier League, since 1992.

Players must have been retired as of Aug. 1, 2020 to be inducted into the Hall of Fame and eight players will be welcomed into the list this year.