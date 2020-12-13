Eswatini’s prime minister dies

By Phathizwe Zulu

MANZINI, Eswatini (AA) – Eswatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini has died, the government announced early Monday.

"Their Majesties have commanded that I inform the Nation of the sad and untimely passing away of His Excellency the Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini. His

Excellency passed on this afternoon while under medical care in a hospital in South Africa. The government in collaboration with the family will keep the nation informed of subsequent arrangements. May his soul rest in peace," government spokesperson Sabelo Dlamini said in a statement.

The prime minister was airlifted to neighboring South Africa about two weeks ago after testing positive for COVID-19.

The country, formerly known as Swaziland, which has just over 1.1 million people, has so far registered 6,714 cases. Yesterday, 29 new infections were recorded.

Health Minister Lizzy Nkosi said the country also recorded 55 recoveries yesterday, bringing the total to 6,331. The kingdom has so far recorded 128 deaths.

Dlamini was suffering from COVID, but the official cause of death has not yet been announced.