Ethiopia admits shooting down Kenyan plane

By Andrew Wasike

NAIROBI, Kenya (AA) – Ethiopia has admitted that they shot down on Monday a Kenyan plane carrying humanitarian and medical supplies, killing all six people onboard.

In a statement to the African Union, the Ethiopian military said they interpreted the plane’s “unusual flight” as a “potential suicide mission,” adding the crew did not inform authorities of any aircraft flying to the country.

"Because of lack of communication and awareness, the aircraft was shot down," the military said.

"The incident was performed by non-Amisom troops of Ethiopia, which will require mutual collaborative investigation team from Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya to further understand the truth," it added.

All six passengers onboard died on Monday after the plane was shot down in the southwestern town of Bardaale in Somalia.

Kenya expressed its shock over the incident, saying the plane was on a humanitarian mission amid the coronavirus pandemic.