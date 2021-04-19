Ethiopia: Agencies plan expanding assistance in Tigray

By Seleshi Tessema

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AA) – The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Monday said humanitarian agencies in Ethiopia’s Tigray region are looking into ways to expand to areas where no assistance has yet been provided.

Following the military offensive of the Nov. 4, 2020, by the Ethiopian federal government, the now-defunct Tigray People's Liberation Front lost control of the whole Tigray region except for “small pockets."

In its latest report, the UN office said the unpredictable security situation in the region has impacted the provision of humanitarian assistance this week.

“The access situation in Tigray is fluid and constantly changing. Despite recent improvements in access, active conflict in various areas this week restricted humanitarian response,” it said.

Despite the challenges, humanitarian agencies are thinking of ways to scale up assistance in the region, it added.

“The government of Ethiopia is working to reach six Woredas [districts] that have not received any food assistance, targeting approximately 300,000 people."