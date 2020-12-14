Ethiopia reopens airspace over Tigray region

By Seleshi Tessema

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AA) – The Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority on Monday allowed local and international commercial flights to use the airspace of the country's northern Tigray region after a hiatus of more than a month.

The airspace was closed this November after the country's military and separatist group Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) engaged in armed clashes.

“The northern Ethiopian airspace that was closed following the law enforcement action is open to service as of Monday,” according to a statement.

Airports will also be open for flights, it added.

After Ethiopia's military took control of the capital of the Tigray region, the interim administration has been engaged in forming a local administration, disarming civilians and providing basic services.

Telephone services and electricity have also been restored.​​​​​​​