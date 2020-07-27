Ethiopia showcases first locally-assembled electric car

By Addis Getachew

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AA) – Ethiopia on Monday showcased its first locally assembled electric car to push forward the country's "greening and climate resilient aspirations."

It is the “[…] first electric car fully assembled locally (in Ethiopia) by a Hyundai dealership, Marathon Motors,” office of the prime minister told Anadolu Agency.

“The decision to assemble electric cars in Ethiopia follows the request put forth by the prime minister to the Hyundai president,” it said.

The company’s plant, according to a local media report, has the capacity to assemble 10,000 cars per year.

Fully battery operated and with no emissions, the electric car does not require charging at terminals, and can rather be charged anywhere.

Ethiopia’s premier Abiy Ahmed, one of the the youngest leaders in Africa, got the vehicle delivered to him upon request.

He said that such investments supported the country’s climate resilience and greening ambitions. "No emission cars can help reduce pollution," he tweeted.

Abiy, 44, came into power in 2018. He won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for making peace with Eritrea, and prioritizing regional peace and cooperation in East Africa and beyond.

He initiated a major greening campaign, and the nation managed to plant more than three billion tree seedlings last rainy season. During the current rains, the country plans to transplant five billion tree seedlings.