Ethiopia to get 9M COVID-19 vaccines in 2 months

By Addis Getachew

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AA) – Ethiopia is all set to get nine million coronavirus vaccines to be administered in the next two months, country’s health minister announced Tuesday.

Lia Tadesse made the announcement in a news briefing that coincided with the launch of a national campaign dubbed “no mask, no service”.

During vaccination, priority will be given to health workers and those engaged in the transport sector, local broadcaster FANA quoted Tadesse as saying. The first consignment of vaccines will be received by the end of March, she said.

Earlier, Muluken Yohannes, a senior adviser at the Health Ministry, told Anadolu Agency that the Horn of Africa nation planned to administer 20 million doses of vaccines by the end of 2021.