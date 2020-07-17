EU awards $8.5M in grants to Turkish firms

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Thirteen Turkish firms were awarded a €7.5 million ($8.5 million) grant under the EU's Horizon 2020 program, according to a statement by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK) on Friday.

Under the program, which seeks to promote research and innovation through industrial leadership and competition, a total of six projects — some collaborative among the firms — will be supported with the largest amount of EU funds so far in Ankara's call for project funding support.

The projects are in the fields of smart, clean and integrated transportation, as well as safe and efficient energy.

Among these projects, ALBATROSS, coordinated by aluminum producer Yesilova Holding, was listed among the top four in 14 applications.

The project aims to develop fast-charging, cost-effective, efficient and reliable battery systems with next-generation thermal management systems to steer the electric and hybrid-electric passenger car market with innovative solutions.

Mercedes-Benz in Turkey, FEV Automotive and Ford Otomotiv are working together among 21 partners from 10 countries in the project, for which Yesilova constructed technical infrastructure as a coordinator.

Energy giant Tupras, major appliances producer Arcelik and cement producer Cimsa are also among Turkish firms included in the projects that received the grants.

– What is Horizon 2020?

Horizon 2020 is a research and innovation program with a budget of €80 billion carried out by the European Commission.

Within the scope of the program, projects will receive support from the European Commission in various sectors such as nanotechnology, advanced materials, biotechnology, advanced manufacturing and processing technologies.

TUBITAK will run the innovation grants in Turkey.