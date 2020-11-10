EU charges Amazon with breaching competition rules

Yazan:
Alaturka Online
-

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – The European Commission has charged US e-commerce giant Amazon with breaking competition rules in online retail markets.

"The Commission takes issue with Amazon systematically relying on non-public business data of independent sellers who sell on its marketplace, to the benefit of Amazon's own retail business, which directly competes with those third party sellers," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The commission also opened a second formal antitrust investigation into the possible preferential treatment of Amazon's retail offers and those of marketplace sellers that use its logistics and delivery services.

