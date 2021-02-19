EU doubles donation for global COVID-19 vaccine scheme

By Agnes Szucs

BRUSSELS (AA) – The European Union on Friday announced it will double its financial contribution to COVAX, the global initiative aimed at ensuring equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines around the world.

The bloc will provide an additional €500 million (over $605 million) to raise its total donation to €1 billion ($1.2 billion), Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said on Twitter.

“With this new financial boost we want to make sure vaccines are soon delivered to low and middle-income countries. Because we will only be safe if the whole world is safe,” a statement released by the commission quoted her as saying at the G7 virtual leaders’ meeting.

The EU is also “providing €100 million [over $120 million] in humanitarian assistance for the rollout of vaccination in Africa,” von der Leyen said on Twitter.

“The funding will be used to strengthen health systems, ensure the cold chains, buy equipment and train staff, in partnership with Africa CDC.”

The COVAX scheme, an initiative co-led by the World Health Organization, aims to deliver the fair distribution of 2 billion vaccine doses by the end of 2021, according to the global health agency.