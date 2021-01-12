EU extends security training mission in Mali until 2023

ANKARA (AA) – The Council of the European Union said Monday it has decided to extend the EU Capacity Building Mission in Mali (EUCAP Sahel Mali) for training the country’s security forces until Jan. 31, 2023.

On the decision for the extension, the European Council said it has allocated the mission a budget of more than €89 million (US$108 million) for the period from Jan. 15, 2021 to Jan. 31, 2023.

The Council has also decided “to adjust the mission's mandate […] by supporting a gradual redeployment of Mali's civilian administrative authorities to the center of Mali,” according to the council’s statement.

It also announced that the objectives of the Regional Advisory and Coordination Cell have been adapted to enhance “the cooperation and coordination between G5 Sahel structures and G5 Sahel countries and the regionalization of CSDP [European Union Common Security and Defense Policy] action.”

The Bamako-based EUCAP Sahel Mali is an EU "civilian mission" which was launched in January 2015 within the CSDP after an official invitation by Mali’s government at the time seeking the EU’s support for its internal security forces in reasserting the government's authority over the whole of the country when the 'Northern Mali Crisis' had left large parts of Mali under the control of various armed factions, according to the European Council.