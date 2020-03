By Busra Nur Bilgic Cakmak

ANKARA(AA) – The EU on Tuesday agreed to open membership talks with Albania and North Macedonia.

"Very pleased that EU member states today reached political agreement on opening of accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia," said Oliver Varhelyi, EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, on Twitter.

"This also sends a loud and clear message to Western Balkans: your future is in EU," he added, congratulating both countries.