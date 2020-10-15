EU imposes sanctions on Russian businessman

By Busra Nur Bilgic Cakmak

ANKARA (AA) – The EU on Thursday announced sanctions on Russian businessman Yevgeniy Prigozhin, who has been linked to a private military company, Wagner Group, accused of breaching the UN arms embargo in Libya.

“Prigozhin is engaged in and providing support for Wagner Group’s activities in Libya, which threaten the country’s peace, stability and security,” said the bloc in the Official Journal of the EU.

“Wagner Group is involved in multiple and repeated breaches of the arms embargo in Libya,” it added.

The sanctions include a travel ban, freezing of assets, and a ban on having financial relations with him.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The Government of National Accord was founded in 2015 under a UN-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement have failed due to a military offensive by forces loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar.

The UN recognizes Fayez al-Sarraj's government as the country's legitimate authority as Tripoli has battled Haftar's militias since April 2019 in a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives.