EU sees rise in annual inflation rate in February

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Consumer prices in the EU increased 1.6% year-on-year in February, the bloc's statistic office announced Wednesday.

Eurostat said the 27-member bloc's annual inflation rate last month was down from 1.7% in January.

February figure remained constant compared to the same month of last year.

In February, annual inflation fell in twenty-one member states, remained stable in one, and rose in five, compared to the previous month.

"The lowest annual rates were registered in Italy (0.2%), Greece (0.4%) and Portugal (0.5%)," Eurostat said.

Hungary (4.4%), Poland (4.1%) and Czechia (3.7%) posted the highest inflation rates during the same period.