EU sends 1,080 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to N. Cyprus

By Muhammet Ikbal Arslan

LEFKOSA, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (AA) – The EU has sent over 1,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), the Turkish Agency Cyprus (TAK) reported on Monday.

As many as 1,080 shots of the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech were sent by the 27-member bloc through the Bi-communal Health Technical Committee. The doses were delivered to Health Ministry officials at the Metehan Border Gate.

A second batch will be sent within a month, said Cenk Soydan, the co-chair of the Bi-Communal Health Technical Committee.

The doses will be used as part of the vaccination program that started in the TRNC on Jan. 15. President Ersin Tatar was the first person to receive the jab.

According to Prime Minister Ersan Saner, after health workers, people aged 65 and above will be inoculated.

Turkey has also sent 20,000 doses of China's CoronaVac vaccine to the TRNC.

*Writing by Havva Kara Aydin in Ankara