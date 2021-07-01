EU updates safe travel list with 10 more countries

By Agnes Szucs

BRUSSELS (AA) – The European Union added 10 more countries Thursday to its list granting free entry to international travelers

EU governments agreed to add Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brunei, Canada, Jordan, Montenegro, Qatar, Moldova and Saudi Arabia to the bloc’s free travel list, said the European Council, the EU institution representing member states.

In addition, free entry was granted for travelers from Kosovo, which is officially categorized as “other entities and territories” since not all EU states recognize it as a state.

The decision updated the list already featuring Australia, Albania, Lebanon, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Rwanda, Israel, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Serbia, Thailand and the US as well as China in case of reciprocity.

Residents of these countries can visit the EU for non-essential purposes regardless of their vaccination status.

The travel list applies to the 27 EU member states plus countries taking part in the Schengen cooperation, namely Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

The free travel list is considered a recommendation for EU states and governments are allowed to make exceptions and allow visitors from other non-EU countries.

The bloc decided to restrict the entry of non-EU nationals to its territory last March in order to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.