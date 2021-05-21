EU welcomes cease-fire between Israel, Hamas

By Omer Tugrul Cam

BRUSSELS (AA) – The President of the European Council welcomed a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas on Friday.

“Welcome announced ceasefire between Israel and Hamas ending the 11-day conflict,” Charles Michel wrote on Twitter. “Opportunity for peace and security for citizens must be seized.”

An Egyptian-brokered cease-fire took effect early Friday.

At least 233 Palestinians have been killed, including 65 children and 39 women, and more than 1,700 others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip that started on May 10, according to Palestinian sources.

