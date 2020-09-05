Eurasia, Central Asia virus cases rise by over 3,400

By Anadolu Agency Staff

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan (AA) – Coronavirus cases and fatalities continued to rise across Eurasian and Central Asian countries on Saturday.

– Ukraine

A record daily spike of 2,836 cases raised Ukraine’s total to 133,787, according to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

He said 50 more COVID-19 patients died over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 2,811, while recoveries increased by 1,036 to reach 61,649.

At least 69,327 patients remain under treatment in Ukraine, the minister said.

– Uzbekistan

A total of 171 new cases brought Uzbekistan’s overall count to 43,169, as three more fatalities moved the death toll up to 341.

At least 40 more recoveries raised the total to 40,432.

According to the Health Ministry, 2,396 patients remain under treatment and around 100,000 more are under medical surveillance.

Uzbekistan has been gradually relaxing its COVID-19 restrictions since Aug. 15.

Infections have declined in the country over recent weeks, with less than 300 reported over the past two days.

– Kazakhstan

In Kazakhstan, 104 new infections raised the overall count to 106,225.

Recoveries increased to 99,018 with 433 additions, while six fatalities took the death toll to 1,618, the Health Ministry said.

Nearly 5,500 COVID-19 patients are under treatment across the country, the ministry added.

– Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan recorded 89 more cases, raising its total to 44,316.

No fatalities were reported over the past day and recoveries stand at 39,648.

At least 577 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized and 4,097 patients are quarantined at home.

The government has paid some $13,000 in compensation to families of 18 health workers who died of COVID-19.

– Armenia

Armenia’s case count increased by 188 to reach 44,649.

Four more virus-related fatalities raised the death toll to 895, while recoveries stand at 39,823.

– Georgia

In Georgia, 25 more cases raised the total to 1,662.

The number of recoveries increased by eight to reach 1,302.

The country's death toll remains at 19, while 299 people are being treated in hospitals.