Eurasia, Central Asia virus tally rises by over 16,500

By Talha Yavuz, Davit Kachkachishvili, and Nazir Aliyev Tayfur

KIEV, Ukraine (AA) – More than 16,500 coronavirus cases and over 215 deaths were reported across Eurasia and Central Asia on Friday.

– Ukraine

Ukraine registered 11,787 new cases and 172 fatalities over the past 24 hours, raising the overall count to 512,652, including 9,317 deaths.

Recoveries increased by 6,155 to reach 233,849, according to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

Some 1,587 patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country, he said.

More than 73,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, the minister added.

– Georgia

Georgia’s COVID-19 case tally surged by 3,473 over the past day, reaching a total of 73,195.

At least 37 more patients died, moving the toll to 636, while recoveries rose by 3,342 to stand at 55,511.

Some 16,981 patients, including 633 in critical condition, are receiving treatment in the country.

– Kazakhstan

A total of 638 more COVID-19 cases have raised Kazakhstan’s overall count to 119,000, according to the Health Ministry.

The country’s patient count has increased by 1.7% over the last two weeks, the ministry said.

Six patients died over the past day, moving the death toll to 1,924, while 326 more recoveries pushed the total to 108,958.

As many as 8,247 patients – 20 of them in critical condition – are in hospitals across the country.

– Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan registered 567 new cases and two fatalities over the past day, raising the overall count to 65,454, including 1,195 deaths.

Recoveries increased by 483 to reach 56,307, according to the Health Ministry.

As many as 3,916 COVID-19 patients are being treated at home, while 3,347 more are in hospitals.

– Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan reported 142 more infections over the past 24 hours, raising its total to 69,617.

The death toll remains at 593, while recoveries rose by 214 to reach 66,886, bringing the recovery rate to 96%, the Health Ministry said.

Some 2,128 COVID-19 patients remain under treatment in the country.

Moved online since Sept. 1, classes are set to resume at all universities and higher education institutes in Uzbekistan from Nov. 16.