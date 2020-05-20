Eurasia sees rise in COVID-19 cases, deaths

By Aliia Raimbekova, Dmitri Chirciu, Ruslan Rehimov and Bahtiyar Abdulkerimov

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan (AA) – Coronavirus cases and fatalities continued to rise across Eurasia on Wednesday.

Azerbaijan reported 131 new cases, bringing the country’s total to 3,631. The number of recoveries reached 2,253 with 55 additions while the death toll stands at 43, according to the Health Ministry.

Belarus confirmed 918 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 32,425, while the death toll stands at 179.

The country has performed a total of 387,673 tests, according to authorities.

In Ukraine, the total number of cases has reached 19,230, while some 5,955 people have recovered from the virus.

The government decided to extend a country-wide quarantine from May 22 to June 22 but is set to begin lifting more severe restrictions, with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announcing that public transportation will resume on May 22.

In Moldova, four more people died of COVID-19, raising the death toll to 228. A total of 6,553 cases have been reported in the country to date.

The country conducted 1,502 tests in the last 24 hours and a total of 2,953 people have recovered.

Sixteen more people also tested positive in Moldova’s Gagauzia autonomous region, bringing the total to 272, including 12 deaths.

Kazakhstan also eased lockdown measures, while health authorities said the number of cases has increased by over 15% from the previous 5%.

More than 559,000 tests have been conducted and daily test numbers have reached 24,000, according to Ayjan Yesmagambetova, a senior health official.

In major provinces such as Almaty, Nur Sultan, Pavlodar, Aktobe and Kostanay, the number of suspected cases has increased by 40%.

The country has a total of 6,969 cases and the death toll is 35.

Uzbekistan reported 47 more cases, raising the overall count to 2,927, including 2,372 recoveries and 13 fatalities.

A total of 528,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far, according to a top health official.

Religious authorities in Tajikistan announced that the Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan will not be prayed in congregation this year.

The country has a total of 2,140 cases while the death toll is 41.

In Russia, religious authorities announced that mosques will be closed during Eid al-Fitr.

Officials said the Eid prayer will be performed only by imams and will be streamed live.

The country reported 308,705 cases, 2,972 deaths and 85,392 recoveries.