EURO 2020 last-16 games to kick off Saturday

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – The EURO 2020 last-16 round will start with Wales-Denmark and Italy-Austria games on Saturday.

Wales will face Denmark in Amsterdam's Johan Cruijff ArenA, while Italy will play against Austria in London's Wembley Stadium.

England, who topped Group D with 7 points, will meet Germany in a huge last-16 clash in front of nearly 40,000 fans at Wembley on Tuesday after the latter finished second in Group F, the so-called group of death.

In Wednesday's thrilling game, Germany salvaged a 2-2 draw against Hungary at Football Arena Munich with four points, behind France.

The Three Lions claimed a 1-0 victory over the Czech Republic on Tuesday evening.

Their most recent tournament meeting was at the 2010 World Cup that took place in South Africa when Germany clinched a 4-1 victory.

– Round of 16 fixtures:

– Saturday

Wales vs. Denmark, Amsterdam (1600 GMT)

Italy vs. Austria, Wembley (1900 GMT)

– Sunday

Netherlands vs. Czech Republic, Budapest (1600 GMT)

Belgium vs. Portugal, Seville (1900 GMT)

– Monday

Croatia vs. Spain, Copenhagen (1600 GMT)

France vs. Switzerland, Bucharest (1900 GMT)

– Tuesday

England vs. Germany, Wembley (1600 GMT)

Sweden vs. Ukraine, Glasgow (1900 GMT)