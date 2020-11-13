EURO 2020: Pandev sends North Macedonia to first finals

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – North Macedonia beat Georgia 1-0 late Thursday to qualify for the EURO 2020 in what will be their first-ever appearance in a major tournament.

North Macedonia’s 37-year-old forward Goran Pandev scored on a counter-attack in the 56th minute at Tbilisi's Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena.

The result enabled North Macedonia to reach the first major tournament in their 27-year history.

– Scotland win on penalties

Playing at Belgrade's Stadion Rajko Mitic, Scotland defeated Serbia 5-4 on penalties to qualify for the EURO 2020.

The match went to a penalty shootout after regular time ended 1-1.

In other playoff matches, Slovakia eliminated Northern Ireland 2-1 in Belfast while Hungary beat Iceland 2-1 in Budapest to advance to the EURO 2020.

The postponed 2020 European Football Championship — widely known as the UEFA Euro 2020 — is expected to be held in 12 countries from June 11 to July 11, 2021.