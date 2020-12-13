Euro Men's Artistic Gymnastics: Turkey bags 4 medals

By Sezgin Pancar

MERSIN, Turkey (AA) – Turkish athletes won four medals in men’s junior at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships held in southern port city of Mersin on Sunday.

Bora Tarhan won two bronze medals and secured 13,000 points to claim bronze in the rings final.

He also came third with 14,016 points in the vault final.

Illia Kovtun from Ukranie won the gold on rings after earning 13,266 points in the final as his fellow countryman Volodymyr Kostiuk came second with 13,166 points.

Gabriel Burtanete from Romania claimed 14,283 points to win gold on the vault while Illia Kovtun finished second with 14,033 in the same category.

Athlete Mert Efe Kilicer also won a silver and a bronze medal at parallel bar and horizontal bar.

Athletes competed in floor, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars and horizontal bar at the Olympic Gymnastics Hall.

Kilicer earned a silver with 12,933 points at the horizontal bar, and bronze with 13,266 points at the parallel bar.