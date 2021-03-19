EuroLeague: Efes' 8-game winning streak comes to end

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – German basketball club Bayern Munich snapped Anadolu Efes' eight-game winning streak with an 80-79 victory on late Friday.

Serbian forward Vladimir Lucic was the high scorer with 18 points at Munich's Audi Dome.

Jalen Reynolds scored 14 and pulled down nine boards in the Round 30 game of EuroLeague.

For Anadolu Efes, Serbian guard Vasilije Micic had 19 points and Shane Larkin added 16.

Fifth-place Bayern Munich improved to a 19-11 win-loss record with the win and third-place Anadolu Efes have the same win/defeat record in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague standings.