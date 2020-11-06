EuroLeague: Fenerbahce beat Khimki Moscow Region 83-71

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Fenerbahce Beko defeated Russia's Khimki Moscow Region 83-71 Friday in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 7 game.

Dyshawn Pierre and Jarrell Eddie led the Istanbul side to victory by scoring 16 points each at Istanbul's Ulker Sports Arena.

Lorenzo Brown added 11 to go along with eight assists for the home team.

Jordan Mickey had 19 points and seven rebounds for Khimki Moscow.

Jonas Jerebko finished with 12 and Greg Monroe went for 11.

Fenerbahce Beko are now 4-3 while Khimki Moscow Region are a dismal 1-6 in the EuroLeague.

Friday's results in EuroLeague:

Fenerbahce Beko – Khimki Moscow Region: 83-71

Zalgiris Kaunas – Real Madrid: 90-93

Bayern Munich – Crvena Zvezda Mts Belgrade: 74-59

Panathinaikos Opap – CSKA Moscow: 83 -89

Valencia Basket – AX Armani Exchange Milan: 86-81