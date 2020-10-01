EuroLeague: Zenit defeat Anadolu Efes in season opener

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Russia’s Zenit St. Petersburg defeated Turkish side Anadolu Efes 73-69 Thursday in the first game of the new season of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.

Kevin Pangos was already in midseason form, scoring 23 points and making seven assists against Anadolu Efes at the Sinan Erdem Dome in Istanbul.

K.C. Rivers tallied 14 points for Zenit.

For Anadolu Efes, playing without Shane Larkin due to an injury, Krunoslav Simon netted 14 points, while Vasilije Micic scored 17 and had nine assists in the losing effort.

Rodrigue Beaubois finished with 12 points.

Anadolu Efes' next game will be Oct. 8 against city rival Fenerbahce Beko in Istanbul.