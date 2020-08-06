Europa League: Inter Milan qualify for quarterfinals

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Inter Milan moved to the Europa League quarterfinals Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Spanish side Getafe.

The round of 16 first-leg match was called off due to coronavirus fears, so the fixture was changed to a single elimination knockout competition with the game taking place on neutral terrain at Arena AufSchalke in Germany.

Romelu Lukaku and Christian Eriksen's goals clinched the victory for the Serie A club.

In addition to Inter Milan, Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester United and Copenhagen reached the Europa League quarterfinals.

Results of Wednesday's Europa League matches:

Copenhagen – Medipol Basaksehir: 3-0

Shakhtar Donetsk – Wolfsburg: 3-0

Manchester United – LASK: 2-1

Inter Milan – Getafe: 2-0