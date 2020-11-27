Europa League: Napoli beat Croatia’s Rijeka 2-0

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Napoli beat Croatia's HNK Rijeka 2-0 late Thursday in a UEFA Europa League matchday four encounter at Naples' Stadio San Paolo.

Napoli took the lead with an own goal by Armando Anastasio in the 41st minute while the Italian side doubled the lead in the 75th minute when Hirving Lozano put the ball into Rijeka's net, with the match ending 2-0.

Napoli are atop Group F with nine points, while Rijeka are at the bottom of the group without any points.

Napoli’s 11 starting players walked out wearing a No. 10 Maradona jersey to honor the Argentine legend before the game while observing one minute’s silence.

Diego Armando Maradona, who is regarded as one of football's greatest players ever, died of heart failure Wednesday at the age of 60.

Maradona left Spanish team Barcelona to join Italy's Napoli in 1984.

He was a beloved Napoli player as he won two Italian Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990 as well as the 1989 UEFA Cup with this club.

Maradona also helped Napoli win the 1987 Italian Cup and scored 115 goals in 259 matches for the Italian team.

He was a regular player for the Argentine national team, where he claimed the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico.

He also produced 34 goals in 91 international caps for Argentina.

– Matchday four results:

– Group A:

CSKA Sofia – Young Boys: 0-1

CFR Cluj – Roma: 0-2

– Group B:

Molde – Arsenal: 0-3

Dundalk – Rapid Wien: 1-3

– Group C:

Bayer 04 Leverkusen – Hapoel Be'er Sheva: 4-1

Nice – Slavia Praha: 1-3

– Group D:

Rangers – Benfica: 2-2

Standard Liege – Lech : 2-1

– Group E:

PSV Eindhoven – PAOK: 3-2

Granada – Omonoia: 2-1

– Group F:

AZ Alkmaar – Real Sociedad: 0-0

Napoli – Rijeka: 2-0

-Group G:

Braga – Leicester City: 3-3

AEK – Zorya: 0-3

-Group H

Sparta Praha – Celtic : 4-1

Lille – Milan : 1-1

– Group I

Maccabi Tel-Aviv – Villarreal : 1-1

Qarabag – Sivasspor: 2-3

– Group J

LASK – Antwerp : 0-2

Tottenham Hotspur – Ludogorets: 4-0

– Group K

Wolfsberg – Dinamo Zagreb: 0-3

CSKA Moskva – Feyenoord : 0-0

– Group L

Slovan Liberec – Hoffenheim: 0-2

Gent – Crvena Zvezda : 0-2