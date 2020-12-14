Europe: Industrial production falls 3.8% in October

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – The EU's industrial output saw a 3.8% decline in October versus the same month of 2019, the bloc's statistical office reported on Monday.

Eurostat stressed that the figure was also down 3.1% in the eurozone over the same period.

On a monthly basis, it was up by 2.1% in the EU and 1.9% in the eurozone.

The eurozone/euro area or EA19 represents member states that use the single currency — euro — while the EU27 includes all member countries of the bloc.

In the EU, among the main industrial groups, the production of capital goods fell the most, down 7.1% year-on-year in October.

It was followed by nondurable consumer goods (minus 2.4%), energy (minus 1.5%), and intermediate goods (minus 0.5%).

Meanwhile, durable consumer goods posted an annual increase in the month by 2.3%.

Among member states, the highest annual drops were posted by Ireland (15.5%), Denmark (9.2%) and France (4.3%).

"The highest increases were observed in Belgium (5.4%), Poland (3.4%) and Croatia (2.8%)," it added.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed around 1.6 million lives in 191 countries and regions since it originated in China last December.

More than 72.3 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries topping 47.3 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

Due to the pandemic, several sectors, including factories, have been facing problems related to measures, such as lockdowns.

In Turkey, the industrial production rose by 10.2% year-on-year in October and 1.1% on a monthly basis.