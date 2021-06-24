European Commission announces adoption of conclusions on Turkey

By Merve Berker

ANKARA (AA) – The European Commission announced Thursday that it has adopted a number of conclusions on Turkey after the first day of an EU Leaders’ Summit in Brussels, Belgium.

EU heads of state and government began the two-day summit by discussing migration and called for a new migration strategy that opens the way for the EU to sign similar deals with third-party countries like the one struck with Turkey in 2016.

Among the over 22 conclusions, one of the most important ones is that EU leaders have asked the European Commission to submit a formal proposal for funding for Syrians in Turkey and other countries in the region without delay, Barend Leyts, the spokesperson for the European Council president, said on Twitter.

They also reportedly noted preparations for a high-level dialogue with Turkey on migration, public health, climate and counterterrorism as well as regional issues, he said.

EU leaders also noted the start of technical work for the authorization to update the customs union between the bloc and Turkey, he added.