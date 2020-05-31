European countries move toward normalcy after COVID-19

By Talha Ozturk

BELGRADE, Serbia (AA) – A growing number of countries in central and southeast Europe are lifting coronavirus restrictions amid a steady decline in the number of new infections.

Austrian Health Minister Heinz Fassmann announced that starting next Wednesday the use of masks at school will be lifted within the scope of the normalization process. He said physical education classes that were interrupted because of the virus would resume.

Finance Minister Gernold Blumel opposed a €750 billion ($832 billion) recovery package offered by the European Union to combat economic consequences of the epidemic.

The number of infected in Austria increased to 16,685 with 668 losing their lives.

The requirement to use masks outdoors, including at some indoor areas, has been lifted in Poland, and meetings not exceeding 150 people have been allowed.

– Czechia and Bosnia Herzegovina to open borders

Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs Tomas Petricek announced that borders will be opened June 15 to seven countries without quarantine and COVID-19 testing obligations.

Borders will open unconditionally to Austria, Germany, Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia, Greece and Bulgaria.

He added that borders will be kept closed to countries classified in the dangerous category.

The Czech Republic registered 9,200 cases and 319 deaths.

Bosnia and Herzegovina decided to open its borders with neighboring Montenegro, Serbia and Croatia. It announced airports across the country will start operating June 1.

Bosnia registered 2,494 and 153 deaths.

Meanwhile, Croatia registered 2,246 and 103 deaths while Serbia registered 11,381 cases and 242 deaths.