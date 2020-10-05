Everton sign English defender Ben Godfrey

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Premier League leaders Everton cemented their defense by signing English player Ben Godfrey on Monday.

"Ben Godfrey has signed for #EFC [Everton Football Club] from Norwich City for an undisclosed fee, penning a five-year deal until the end of June 2025," Everton said on Twitter.

Playing in the center of the defense, Godfrey, 22, scored five goals in 78 appearances for his previous club Norwich City. He also plays for England's under 21 team.

Everton made a flying start in the league's ongoing season, winning all their four matches to top the league table.