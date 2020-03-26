Ex-FBI agent’s family says he died in Iranian custody

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – Robert Levinson, a retired FBI agent who disappeared in Iran in 2007, has died in custody there, his family said Wednesday.

"We recently received information from U.S. officials that has led both them and us to conclude that our wonderful husband and father died while in Iranian custody," said a statement from Levinson's family.

"It is impossible to describe our pain," they said. "Our family will spend the rest of our lives without the most amazing man we have ever known, a new reality that is inconceivable to us."

President Donald Trump said he does not believe Levinson is dead.

"I don't accept that he's dead, but a lot of people are thinking that’s the case," Trump said at a White House press conference. “It’s not looking great, but I won’t accept that he’s dead. They haven’t told us he’s dead.”

The family said they would pursue justice against Levinson’s Iranian captors and the U.S. government, "who for many years repeatedly left him behind."

Levinson vanished on Kish Island while he was allegedly working as a private investigator.

Tehran has repeatedly denied knowledge of his whereabouts.