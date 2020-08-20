Ex-Fenerbahce player moves to Brazil's Flamengo

Yazan:
Alaturka Online
-

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – A former player for Turkey's Fenerbahce, Chilean Mauricio Isla, made his way to Brazil to play for the Flamengo football club Wednesday.

In a statement, Flamengo said the club acquired Isla as the 32-year-old right back signed a contract until December 2022.

Isla is an experienced defender who played for Italian clubs Udinese and Juventus and French team Olympique Marseille. He was a Fenerbahce player from 2017-2020 but became a free agent in June.

Isla helped Juventus win Italian top-flight Serie A titles in 2013, 2014 and 2016.

He had 115 caps for the Chilean national team to bag the Copa America trophy twice in 2015 and 2016.

ALATURKA AİLESİ ÜYELERİ NE DİYOR?