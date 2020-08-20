Ex-Fenerbahce player moves to Brazil's Flamengo

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – A former player for Turkey's Fenerbahce, Chilean Mauricio Isla, made his way to Brazil to play for the Flamengo football club Wednesday.

In a statement, Flamengo said the club acquired Isla as the 32-year-old right back signed a contract until December 2022.

Isla is an experienced defender who played for Italian clubs Udinese and Juventus and French team Olympique Marseille. He was a Fenerbahce player from 2017-2020 but became a free agent in June.

Isla helped Juventus win Italian top-flight Serie A titles in 2013, 2014 and 2016.

He had 115 caps for the Chilean national team to bag the Copa America trophy twice in 2015 and 2016.