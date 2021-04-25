Ex-Somalian president claims soldiers attacked his home

By Mohammed Dhaysane

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AA) – Somalia's former President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said Sunday that government forces attacked his residence in the north of the capital, Mogadishu.

"It is very unfortunate that an army under the command of [current President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed] attacked my residence. I have already warned and reiterated the dangers of politicizing security. Farmajo is responsible for the consequences,” Mohamud said in a brief statement posted on Twitter, referring to the name Mohamed is also known by.

Speaking on state TV, Somali Internal Security Minister Hassan Hundubey said the former president’s claim is "baseless.”

"Hassan Sheikh Mohamud since 2017 has been guarded by Somali presidential security guards because he was a head of the state, so attacking him is not possible,” Hundubey said.

Parts of Mogadishu witnessed violence Sunday as several gunfights between security forces and opposition forces were reported.

Residents of the capital’s Waberi district told Anadolu Agency by phone that they were still hearing heavy gunfire near the Dabka intersection located near the presidential palace.

"Tonight's unacceptable violence is instigated and led by forces that want to send Somalia back to its dark past. Militia and foreign interference have combined to frighten the #Somali people into submission. This will NOT happen. We will defend our people,” said a statement by the state-run Somali National News Agency (SONNA).