Ex-Sudanese leader’s trial postponed due to coronavirus

By Mohammed Amin

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AA) – The trial of Sudan’s former President Omar al-Bashir over the 1989 coup that brought him to power and the killing of protesters has been postponed due to precautions over the novel coronavirus, the attorney general’s office said Tuesday.

The statement noted that all courts in the country have been shut down as part of measures against the disease.

“The trial over the 1989 military coup, crackdown on protests and other violations during the former regime has been postponed because of coronavirus fears but will continue after this crisis is over,” said the prosecutor general’s office.

It stressed, however, that the investigation into Bashir regarding the 1989 military coup has been completed.

“The investigation into the cases of the 1989 military coup and killing of protesters has been completed and referred to court,” it added.

Bashir and a number of his senior assistants are facing charges that are punishable by the death penalty.

He was sentenced last December to two years in a rehabilitation facility after being found guilty of corruption and illicitly possessing millions of dollars in foreign currencies.