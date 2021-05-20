Exhibition on Turkish diplomats killed by Armenian terrorists opens in NY

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey’s Directorate of Communications opened on Thursday an exhibition in New York in memory of Turkish diplomats slain by Armenian terrorist groups between 1973 and 1984.

“After Los Angeles, Istanbul and Washington, the ‘The Martyred Diplomats Exhibition’ is now in New York,” Turkey Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter.

​​​​​​​In attacks by Armenian terrorist groups such as ASALA in the 1970s and 1980s, 58 Turkish citizens – including 31 diplomats and their family members – were martyred.