Experts expect annual rise of 16.97% in Turkey's June inflation

By Murat Aslan

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's annual inflation rate in June is projected to have risen to 16.97%, an Anadolu Agency survey found on Friday.

Turkey's annual inflation rate in May was 16.59%, down from 17.14% in April.

The Turkish Statistical Institute will announce the June consumer prices index next Monday.

A group of 18 economists polled by Anadolu Agency forecast that monthly inflation for June averaged at 1.46%, ranging between 1.03% and 2%.

The country's monthly inflation rate in May was 1.68%.