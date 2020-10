By Lale Koklu Karagoz, Burak Milli

HATAY, Turkey (AA) – Ambulances and police squads were dispatched to the Iskenderun district of Turkey's southern Hatay province after an explosion shook the town center on Monday evening.

The blast hit the town's Fener Street, which was closed to traffic after the incident.

Officials have yet to release information on the cause of the explosion.