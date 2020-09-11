Exports up 12% by Turkish machinery producer

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkish machinery producer Albayrak Makine raised its exports by 12% after coronavirus restrictions in the country were eased.

The exports to Turkic nations and Europe, especially France, comprised iron bending and cutting machines.

Ramazan Albayrak, the general manager of parent company Ademsan Makine, said his firm managed to complete orders while taking precautionary measures against COVID-19.

Since originating in China last December, the pandemic has infected over 28 million people globally and claimed over 910,000 lives.

Measures to stem its spread have hit several sectors deeply, especially travel, aviation, tourism, and manufacturing.