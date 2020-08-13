F1 driver Sergio Perez tests negative for coronavirus

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Mexican Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez tested negative for the coronavirus on Thursday.

"CONFIRMED: We're pleased to share the news that @SChecoPerez has tested negative for COVID-19," BWT Racing Point F1 Team said on Twitter.

The world motorsport body FIA confirmed that Perez will be able to join the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend.

Perez had tested positive on July 30 so he missed the consecutive Grands Prix (Round 4 and 5) in UK's Silverstone Circuit.

The Round 6 in the 2020 Formula 1 season will be held in Spain's Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit on Aug. 16.