F1: Grosjean, Magnussen to depart Haas for 2021

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Formula 1 drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen on Thursday confirmed that they will exit Haas at the end of the season.

“The last chapter is closed and the book is finished,“ Grosjean, 34, said on the social media.

“I've been with Haas F1 Team since day 1. Five years during which we went through highs and lows, scored 110 points in 92 races, but the journey was worth it.“

Meanwhile, Danish driver Magnussen, 28, said this season will be his last year with Haas.

“I have had a great time with the team for four years and I look back at a great journey. Being part of a brand new team has been a challenge that I have thoroughly enjoyed and it has brought me a huge amount of experience that has helped me grow and develop as a racing driver,” he said.

French driver Grosjean started to race for Haas in 2016, while Magnussen joined the team in 2017.