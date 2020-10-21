F1 racer Stroll says he's recovered from coronavirus

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Canadian F1 driver Lance Stroll announced on Wednesday that he recently contracted coronavirus but has since recovered.

"I just want to let everyone know that I recently tested positive for Covid-19 after the Eifel GP weekend," he said on Twitter.

The Racing Point driver said he self-isolated for 10 days, his symptoms were mild, and is now in "great shape."

"I can't wait to be back with the team and to race in Portugal," he said.

In Stroll's absence, Germany's Nico Hulkenberg finished eighth at the Eifel GP.

The 12th race of the 2020 season will take place at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Oct. 25.