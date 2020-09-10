F1: Sebastian Vettel to join Aston Martin in 2021

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – German driver Sebastian Vettel will join Aston Martin from Ferrari for the 2021 season, Formula 1 announced on Thursday.

“Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel will remain in Formula 1 beyond this season after putting pen to paper with Racing Point, who will rebrand as Aston Martin F1 Team from 2021,” Formula 1 said in a statement.

Vettel, 33, won four consecutive world titles with Red Bull between 2010 to 2013.

“I am pleased to finally share this exciting news about my future," Vettel said.

“I’m extremely proud to say that I will become an Aston Martin driver in 2021. It’s a new adventure for me with a truly legendary car company. I have been impressed with the results the team has achieved this year and I believe the future looks even brighter,” he added.